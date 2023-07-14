Belfast Pride: Officers told not to wear police uniforms
Police officers who wish to attend this year's Pride march in Belfast will not be allowed to do so in uniform.
In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: "I know this decision will come as a disappointment to some."
PSNI officers first paraded in uniform at the event in 2017.
But police have faced criticism, as some have seen their attendance as an official endorsement of gay rights' campaign issues.
Mr Singleton said: "As a police service, we have had to carefully consider this request from our LGBT+ Network on its merits, the stated purposes and circumstances surrounding the parade and our statutory obligations to act with fairness, integrity and impartiality, whilst upholding fundamental human rights and according equal respect to all individuals, their traditions and beliefs."
He added that Pride events remain "an important element of our outreach and engagement".
Alliance Party MLA Nuala McAllister, who is also a member of the Policing Board, criticised the move.
In a tweet, she described it as "a backward step".
Ms McAllister was Lord Mayor of Belfast in 2017 when the PSNI and Gardaí (Irish police) officers marched in uniform in the parade for the first time.