Londonderry: North West Migrants Forum summer scheme making a splash
- Published
The sweet splash of summer scheme success has helped buoy a migrants group in Londonderry.
The North West Migrants Forum's summer scheme sees kids diving about in Creggan Country Park for the next six weeks.
It has already made an impact in breaking down barriers and promoting inclusion.
The scheme was made possible following a grant of £150,000 from the Co-Op Foundation's Future Communities Fund.
Adrian Courcelles Baena, from the forum, said the programme has incredible value.
"Getting to meet new people is probably one of the most precious things I think we have as humans," he said.
"We all have different histories; we've all experienced different things; been to different places; and that ability to connect with each other and learn from each other - it just can help someone really grow and understand others."
Mr Baena said the children are learning to respect others and be able to work with them.
This, he said, is an invaluable skill for any person in any environment or sector of employment.
"I think given those skills at an early age it lets them broaden their minds. I think it's just invaluable."
'I made a lot of new friends'
The summer scheme runs under the Co-Op Foundation's Future Communities Youth Leadership Development Programme.
It is open to young people from ages eight to 17 and all 56 places have been filled.
One of those taking part is Daniel Odumukwu. "It was fun and awesome and I enjoyed it. I played and I made a lot of friends," he said.
The organising committee is made up of young people who work out the programme of events.
So far they've been involved in an arts workshop, making t-shirts, going to the cinema, canoeing, and jumping off a ledge in Creggan Country Park.
It has been a busy week for Kehara Ashorobi, another scheme attendee.
"On Tuesday, I drew a picture and I painted t-shirts. And on Wednesday we went bowling and watched a movie called Elemental. And on Thursday we went swimming and had loads of fun."
The idea behind the scheme is to encourage young people to become more active and meet new friends.
Maia Sharkey certainly did that.
"I didn't think I would [make new friends] because I'm really shy, and I knew I'd be able to stick with my sister - but then Jaida came over and then I started making friends with Jaida and her sister and all... and then I just made loads."
Youth worker Deirbhile Herron said those new friendships happened very naturally amongst the young people.
"Within the first ten minutes of day one they were all sitting chatting as if they knew each other their whole lives," she said.
"I suppose they can learn about each others' lives, their different backgrounds - make good friends. You know these could be lifelong friends."
The North West Migrants Forum is trying to ensure that all public places are shared spaces.
The first week of the summer scheme certainly made a lasting impression on youngster Kehara.
"It felt really nice because the people were kind to me and they were polite," she said.