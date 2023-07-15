Five charged over bogus charity collections

Four men and a woman were charged following reports of bogus collectors targeting people across NI

Four men and a woman have been charged following reports of bogus charity collectors targeting the public.

The men aged 30, 33, 39 and 48, and a woman, 30, were arrested in the Victoria Road area of Armagh on Thursday at about 11:30 BST.

Police said they seized items including clipboards during the search of a car.

All five were charged with fraud by false representation and possession of articles for use in frauds.

They were due to appear before Armagh Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

