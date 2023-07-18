Covid Inquiry: Daughter of first NI woman to die due to give evidence
A woman who said she was heartbroken at not being able to kiss her mother goodbye is due to give evidence at the Covid-19 Inquiry in London.
Brenda Doherty's mum Ruth Burke, who was 82, was the first woman in Northern Ireland to die with Covid.
She had been infected with coronavirus after being admitted to hospital.
In March 2020 Ms Doherty spoke to BBC News NI just hours after she received a call from the hospital telling her that her mum had died.
On the video call she described the family's pain of not being able to sit with their mother during her final hours.
She also spoke of the trauma of having to watch the burial from afar after her mother's funeral.
Ms Doherty said the family had so many regrets, including not being able to kiss their mum one last time or being able to bury her in a favourite red dress.
A representative of each of the UK nations' Covid bereaved family groups will appear before the public inquiry on Tuesday.
Ms Doherty, who is a leading figure in the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, has previously called for Northern Ireland not to become a "footnote" in the inquiry.
What is the inquiry about?
The Covid Inquiry is taking evidence about the UK's handling of the pandemic by politicians, officials and experts.
It was first announced by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021 and covers decision-making during the pandemic by the UK government and in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
Some of the more controversial issues under examination include delayed lockdowns, the move to abandon testing in the community in March 2020, the approach to care homes and whether too many restrictions were imposed as the pandemic progressed.
It is split into different modules with future strands yet to be announced - the inquiry plans to hold hearings until at least 2025.
Members of the public are invited to share their experiences through the inquiry's Every Story Matters project.
The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign group - which has criticised the government's handling of the pandemic - urged the inquiry to ensure these voices are heard.
Read more: How will the Covid Inquiry work?
What's been said so far?
Public hearings for Module one - resilience and preparedness - began on 13 June and the inquiry has already heard from political figures such as former Prime Minister David Cameron, former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
The agenda over the past two weeks has been mostly dominated by Northern Ireland, with several key figures presenting their evidence to the inquiry.
On 6 July former Health Minister Robin Swann told the inquiry that a lack of reform and investment in the health service hindered its response to the pandemic.
His evidence was followed by Northern Ireland's chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride, who said the absence of Stormont ministers in the three years before the pandemic had a "significant impact" on preparedness.
Former First Minister Baroness Foster and former Deputy First Ministers Michelle O'Neill presented their evidence last week.
Baroness Foster told the inquiry that the UK government should have stepped in to make decisions in the absence of ministers at Stormont.
Ms O'Neill said there were "ad-hoc and tick-box" meetings between Stormont ministers and the UK government during the pandemic and there was not an "easy flow of information" between the two.
On Monday the panel heard that people from less well-off backgrounds in Northern Ireland were more likely to be hospitalised during the pandemic.
Irish Congress of Trade Unions assistant general secretary Gerry Murphy said that also manifested in more "premature deaths, suicide rates and generally all negative indicators".