Ibiza: Hundreds of NI people stranded for more than 24 hours
- Published
Hundreds of passengers from Northern Ireland have been stuck in Ibiza for more than 24 hours after their Belfast flight was delayed.
The flight operated by travel firm TUI was postponed on Wednesday due to a "technical issue".
The company said this meant crew had run over their legal working hours, leading to the flight being rescheduled for Thursday.
But passengers told BBC News NI they do not know when they will get home.
TUI has been contacted for a response.
Shayne Quigg, from Kilrea in County Londonderry, had been on holiday with his wife and two sons, aged 11 and four.
He spoke to BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme about the delay and said there had been a "void of communication" from TUI.
Speaking from Ibiza airport, he described the situation as "grim" and that many people had spent up to 20 hours in the airport.
"Yesterday we came to board a flight at 11:00 so we got here at 07:30 and just kept getting delay notices," said Mr Quigg.
"For hours we had no representation from the tour operator until we got an email around 16:00 to say we weren't flying until tomorrow (Thursday)."
He said passengers were later put into other accommodation but received an email just before midnight telling them to be onboard shuttle buses at 05:45 local time to go back to the airport.
Mr Quigg said since then the flight has been scheduled for 13:30 local time but he remains concerned.
"For the 300-odd people here, none of us have confidence in this flight going," he said.
"Everything has been communicated by automatic replies. We've asked time and again for tour representatives to come and speak to us, just to give us some information.
"People are being reasonable, considering the stress they're being put under. There are families, pensioners, people in wheelchairs and some who even picked up injuries on holiday here who need medical attention in Belfast - one lady broke her ankle."
Mr Quigg said it would not put him off travelling in future but added that it was difficult for all those who had been stranded.