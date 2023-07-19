Milltown Cemetery: Elderly man robbed as he visited family grave
The robbery of an elderly man while he was visiting a family grave in Belfast has been condemned as an "absolutely callous and despicable act".
He was targeted by three young men in Milltown Cemetery in the west of the city at about 09:30 BST on Tuesday.
Police said the robbers, who were aged between 20 and 30, took a "considerable amount of money" from the victim.
West Belfast councillor Paul Doherty said the local community was "shocked that anyone could stoop so low".
"I cannot understand how anyone could do something like, to target and rob an elderly man while he visits the grave of a family member is beyond the comprehension of people here," he added.
"To use a cemetery where people regularly go to seek moments of quiet reflection and remember those they've lost as a place to take advantage of someone has caused significant hurt and anger."
Mr Doherty, from the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), said Milltown Cemetery "holds a special place in the hearts" of people in the community and local residents would be "disgusted that it has been desecrated in this way".
The councillor added that Tuesday's robbery was not the first incident in the graveyard in recent times and he intends to speak to the police about safety measures at the site.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said that after the robbery the thieves left the area towards the cemetery wall, near a neighbouring Sainsbury's store on the Falls Road.
They have appealed for witnesses to contact them.