How Carrickfergus came together to open a fruit and veg shop
"A two-year dream in the making" is how the team behind a community greengrocer shop in Carrickfergus describe their newly-opened premises.
The nine co-directors behind the project are aiming to put the heart back into their community, with a focus on sustainability.
More than 430 people have supported the idea.
They have bought shares costing £25 and have helped to raise a total of £34,000.
The project has been assisted by funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, Mid and East Antrim Council and donations of shelving.
The shop opened its doors on West Street on Wednesday.
Co-director Beth Bell said matching cheaper supermarket prices was not the point of the project, adding that "fairness throughout the chain is really important".
"It's really important we try everything we can to keep the prices as reasonable as we can," she said.
"So that's why we have a range of suppliers - wholesale, local - so people have that bit of choice really.
"But people have to be able to get a fair price for their goods if they're growing."
Pricing was not on the minds of many coming through the door.
Maggie Broadhead had come to get some vegetables to mix with cottage cheese as a treat for 14-month old Mayah.
"My granny is visiting from Poland, she was saying, 'Oh maybe this is a little too expensive'," she added,
"I said, 'But this is local, this is fresh, this is not imported'.
"I'd rather pay a little bit extra and just make sure it's all fresh for the wee one."
'Rich earth of Northern Ireland'
For Leonard Barr, it was about taste.
"This is the price we have to pay for quality," he added.
"You can get cheap imported stuff but it's tasteless.
"This stuff here, grown in the good rich earth of Northern Ireland, has all the flavour with it."
Community involvement has played a key role in making the concept a reality.
Many suppliers are within a 10-mile radius and others are giving produce and services free of charge.
Community shareholder Vikki McCartney said changing how people think of food was important.
"It's the fact that it's locally sourced and locally grown, I think it's really good to be encouraging people to partake in that."
After the years of planning, Beth said it took just three weeks to open the doors.
"Much of our shelving and stock has been donated," she said.
"So we're keeping stuff out of landfill, we're reusing stuff, which is really important.
"But people want to support us.
"People are saying, 'What can we do, what we can provide, how can we volunteer?'.
"It's a real community effort.
"We just want to create a space that people know that they can come and get good local stuff.
"It's not fully seasonal, but that is our dream."