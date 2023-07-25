Moira: Woman threatened with knife in burglary
A woman has been threatened with a knife during a burglary at her house in Moira, County Down, police have said.
It reportedly happened at about 19:30 BST on Thursday in Castlevue Park.
The two suspects stole a number of items from the house including a large sum of money and a blue coloured iPhone 13.
A 50-year-old man was arrested on Monday and is due to appear before Armagh Magistrates' Court, sitting at Newry, on Tuesday.
He has been charged with a number of offences including aggravated burglary, criminal damage and theft.
PSNI Det Insp Bell said police received a report of the burglary at about 17:30 BST on Friday.
The victim said that a man entered her property and demanded money, he then proceeded to empty drawers.
A second man, described as being in his late 20s or early 30s and was wearing a dark coloured rain coat, dark coloured beanie-style hat and blue tracksuit bottoms, then entered the house.
"The female victim was then threatened with a knife before being told to wait in an upstairs bedroom," added Det Insp Bell.
Police appealed to anyone with information or video footage to contact them.