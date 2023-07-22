West Belfast fire: Extensive damage caused to living room and kitchen

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crest

Extensive damage has been caused to the living room and the kitchen of a house in west Belfast following a fire.

Police said they were informed by the NI Fire and Rescue Service at about 03:00 BST on Friday of a fire at property in the Mourneview Court area.

Smoke damage was also caused to the upstairs of the house.

There were no reports of any injuries, and no-one was inside the house at the time of the incident. A man in his 30s was arrested.

Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, criminal damage, and arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

He has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

