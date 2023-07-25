Rhodes: First flights taking NI tourists from wildfires due later
The first holidaymakers fleeing wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes are due back in Northern Ireland later.
The island has been affected by blazes for a week due to strong winds and temperatures exceeding 40C (104F).
EasyJet and Jet2 are operating repatriation flights which are due to land at Belfast International Airport early on Wednesday morning.
About 19,000 people have been evacuated from areas hit hardest by the wildfires.
Firefighters from other EU countries and Turkey have been deployed to assist with bringing the fires under control.
The Greek islands of Corfu and Evia also issued evacuation orders on Monday as strong winds caused flames to spread.
An EasyJet flight taking tourists from Corfu is also due to arrive in Belfast on Tuesday night.
'Very difficult situation'
Among those returning to Northern Ireland later are Warren Edwards and his wife Sarah.
The couple from Limavady are on a package holiday with Jet2 and were evacuated from their hotel in Gennadi in southern Rhodes on Saturday.
Speaking to BBC Radio's Good Morning Ulster programme Mr Edwards said the operator made "questionable" decisions at times, but he understood it was an unknown situation for all parties.
He also praised one Jet2 representative from Rhodes who slept overnight on a beach to help assist holidaymakers.
"We couldn't have gotten through without the support of Jet2 and the local people," he said.
"They've put us up in hotels, they've made sure we're fed, they've given us water - we've been really, really fortunate in what's a very difficult situation.
"Of course it's tough for us; [but] much tougher for the people of Rhodes itself."
The Greek fire service told the BBC that new fires have started on Rhodes, with people in Platanistos evacuated on Monday night.
In Sicily, meanwhile, Palermo International Airport was temporarily closed to air traffic on Tuesday morning after wildfires in the hills around the city reached the airport perimeter.
Climate change increases the risk of the hot, dry weather that is likely to fuel wildfires.
The world has already warmed by about 1.1C since the industrial era began and temperatures will keep rising unless governments around the world make steep cuts to carbon emissions, experts say.
Safety 'paramount'
President of the Irish Travel Agents Association Paul Hackett said most tour operators have been responsible by offering cancellations and refunds.
He said airlines have two reasons to continue operating flights as normal: to take passengers off Rhodes, and due to an EU regulation stating an airline must fly if airports are open and there is no guidance against not traveling.
"The reports, the imagery, the videos are stark and frightening; the reality is… there have been no injuries, no deaths and no casualties," he told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"Safety is paramount and no travel company is going to put any of its consumers at risk."
What's my airline or travel company saying?
If you are due to travel to Rhodes in the upcoming days and weeks, you should contact your travel provider.
Be aware that, in general, if a flight or holiday is still scheduled to operate but you would rather not travel, there is no automatic entitlement to a refund.
- Some airlines are continuing to fly tourists out to Rhodes as normal, like Ryanair. It's currently offering no flexibility for customers wanting to move to another date.
- Tui has cancelled all outbound flights to Rhodes up until Friday and, for those travelling to hotels directly affected by the fires, flights have been cancelled until Sunday. All customers due to travel on these flights will receive full refunds. Passengers due to travel to areas not affected by fires on Saturday and Sunday will be offered a fee-free amend to another holiday or the option to cancel for a full refund.
- EasyJet is offering some flexibility for customers to move to another date.
- Jet2 has cancelled all holidays to Rhodes until 30 July and says it is in contact with customers about refunds.
- Thomas Cook says customers who are booked to travel to Rhodes on Tuesday and want to cancel can do so and will get a full refund. It's cancelled all holidays to Kiotari and Lardos until 31 July.
Richard Williams, from the Northern Ireland Consumer Council, said package holiday customers who wished to cancel their trip would be entitled to a refund if it was "impossible for that holiday to go ahead".
Damian Murphy, chair of the Association of Northern Ireland Travel Agents, said those who had their flights cancelled were entitled to a full refund or would be offered an alternative holiday.
The UK government said it is "reviewing the situation carefully" but it did not want to act out of proportion with situation on the ground with fires affecting "a limited area" on the island.
The UK Foreign Office urged British nationals affected by the fires to follow the guidance of the emergency services.
It advises in the first instance to contact airlines or travel operators who can assist with return travel to the UK.
The Republic of Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said citizens "should stay away from the affected areas and move rapidly out of any areas affected", while staying "fully informed of what is going on by monitoring local news and social media".