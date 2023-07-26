Mourne Seafood: Arson destroys Belfast restaurant's outside area
- Published
The outside area of a Belfast city centre restaurant has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack.
Mourne Seafood Bar said its outside area would be closed for the foreseeable future following the incident, although the inside would remain open.
The owner of the restaurant Bob McCoubrey said it was "a major blow".
"I'm pretty disgusted. This is the middle of our high season," Mr McCoubrey told BBC News NI.
"Our outside area has been devastated now, so it's just another blow we didn't need.
"It's probably about £15,000 to get it back operational for the summer, but its debatable whether it's worth doing for the summer - it's halfway through the season now, so we have to reassess and think about it.
"It's been very popular, particularly with the tourists coming - I know we haven't had much of a summer to date but it has been a big bit of our business, especially since Covid."
Police said they received a report of a fire in Bank Street at about 04:40 BST on Wednesday.
They said a bin had been set alight, which then spread to a gazebo and a store.
"Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire. This is being treated as arson," a spokesperson said.
The fire service said the incident was dealt with by 05:00 BST.