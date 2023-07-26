Newtownards: Graffiti threatening senior judge appears outside court

Green graffiti with M Hamill with a target symbol is sprayed outside of Newtownards courtPacemaker
The graffiti appeared on the courthouse overnight

Graffiti threatening senior district judge Mark Hamill has appeared on a wall outside Newtownards courthouse.

The damage happened before a number of defendants were due to appear in court on Wednesday in relation to long-running feuds between loyalist factions in the area.

A number of windows were also smashed in the attack.

Independent unionist councillor Steven Irvine described it as a "totally and utterly disgraceful" act.

Pacemaker
The damage happened before a number of people were due to appear over long running feuds in Newtownards

Related Topics