Stormont's top civil servant to meet NI parties
Northern Ireland's top civil servant is expected to hold a meeting with the Stormont parties later on Thursday.
Jayne Brady's talks with the parties have focused on how to run government in a future executive, in the context of a challenging budget position.
Last week the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said he was "very hopeful" that the Stormont executive will return in the autumn.
He said he believed a resolution of the difficulties was "getting much closer".
But Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill said she did not hear any urgency on the part of the UK government to restore Stormont during her talks.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has insisted new legislation is needed before it will end its 18-month boycott over post-Brexit trade rules.
The party walked out of Stormont's power-sharing executive in February 2022 in protest over a Brexit deal which introduced new checks and restrictions on goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland.
Mr Heaton-Harris said new legislation may be required at Westminster and the government now has "a lot more clarity" about what the DUP is seeking.
But the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service has warned that even if ministers are to return to an executive this year, an overspend of this year's budget was "now unavoidable".
Ms Brady outlined her position in a letter to Mr Heaton-Harris earlier this month.
She said Stormont departments have "reached the limit" of what they can do to manage budget pressures this year and the remaining gap did not stem from an "unwillingness" to act, but from a legal position.