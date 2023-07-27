Magilligan Point: Blue-green algae confirmed at beach
Potentially toxic blue-green algae has been confirmed at Magilligan Point in County Londonderry.
Earlier this month, several beaches in the north coast were red-flagged by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, meaning it was unsafe to enter the water, because of the bacteria.
Blue-green algae is not actually an alga but rather a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria.
It can cause illness in humans, but is particularly dangerous for pets.
It has also been implicated in the deaths of several dogs in other locations where it has been detected.
A previous RNLI red-flag status at Benone Strand, Castlerock Beach, Portstewart Strand and Downhill Strand was lifted on 11 July.
This followed tests being carried out by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) that revealed algae levels were "well below the World Health Organisation (WHO) guideline level".
In a statement posted to social media on Thursday, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council urged beach users to not enter the water "as a precautionary measure".
"Pet owners should also ensure that their animals do not have access to this water, dogs should be kept on a lead and away from the tide."
The council said that, at this stage, blue-green algae has not been confirmed in any other surrounding locations, including Benone Strand.
Daera has bene approached by BBC News NI for comment.