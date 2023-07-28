Three charged after cannabis worth £1m discovered in beds in a van

DrugsPSNI
The charges relate to the discovery of a large quantity of drugs found hidden inside divan beds in a van at Belfast Harbour on 20 December 2022

Three people have been charged following the discovery of £1m worth of cannabis found hidden inside a van at Belfast Harbour last year.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in partnership with their UK counterparts conducted a number of searches in the north east of England and Northern Ireland on Thursday.

A man, 39, was arrested in Newry and a large quantity of tobacco was seized.

A woman, aged 33, and a 39-year-old man were also arrested in England.

PSNI
A large quantity of Tobacco was discovered following the search of a property in Newry on Thursday

The search operation was in relation to the discovery of a large quantity of drugs found hidden inside divan beds in a van on 20 December 2022.

The three people have now all been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class B controlled drugs.

All three are all due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court next month.

Related Topics