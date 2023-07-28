Three people charged with human trafficking in NI
- Published
Three people have been charged with human trafficking after a joint operation between the PSNI and authorities in Romania.
The two men, aged 29 and 26, and a woman, aged 35, are also accused of brothel keeping and controlling prostitution for gain.
On Thursday, police said six women had been identified as victims of human trafficking as part of their operation.
The suspects are expected to appear in court in Belfast on Saturday.
Among the charges they face, all three are also accused of money laundering offences.
The 29-year-old man has been reported to the Public Prosecution Service accused of paying for sexual services, police added.
The PSNI said its investigation focused on the activities of a group suspected of trafficking young Romanian women throughout Northern Ireland for the purpose of sexual exploitation.