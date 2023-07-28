Bird flu: Wild mammals test positive for first time in NI
Avian influenza has been detected in two fox cubs in Portrush, the first time the virus has been found in wild mammals in Northern Ireland.
Stormont's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said the development "is not unexpected".
It added it has continued to confirm positive cases in wild birds.
The results were confirmed following routine disease surveillance, DAERA added.
Laboratory results confirmed the strain to be H1N1.
Bird flu has previously been found in mammals including seals, otters and foxes across the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.
The Public Health Agency has said human infections with the disease are rare.
It is believed wild mammals can become infected after eating dead or sick wild birds.
The discovery in Northern Ireland comes after a conservation group warned of "alarming and unprecedented outbreaks" of avian influenza in the Republic of Ireland.
BirdWatch Ireland said the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of the virus is devastating key Irish seabird colonies.
Belfast's Window on Wildlife nature reserve was closed to the public last month after a number of gulls were found to have died from the virus.
Members of the public have been urged to report any findings of dead wild birds through an online reporting form on the DAERA website.
The department also encouraged the public to keep their dogs on leads and keep pets away from carcasses, particularly in coastal areas.