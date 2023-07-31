Belfast drug users warned over possible bad batch of 'benzos'
Drug users in Belfast are being warned that prescription drugs with the street name 'benzos' may be laced with other dangerous chemicals.
There is concern the drugs may include fentanyl, a potentially dangerous synthetic opioid.
Benzodiazepines, or 'benzos', can also be referred to as 'blues' or 'yellows'.
BBC News NI understands there have been multiple overdoses among people taking the drugs in recent days.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) reportedly responded to 12 overdoses during a 24-hour period last week.
Independent Belfast City Councillor Paul McCusker said he has heard reports of a recent increase in overdoses in the city.
"In just 24 hours, 12 individuals overdosed with some of those affected requiring CPR," Mr McCusker said.
"This is believed to be linked to a strong bad batch of blues and yellows which contain benzodiazepines and opiates," he added.