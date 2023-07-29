Mourne Seafood: Man in court over Belfast restaurant fire
A 37-year-old man accused of setting fire to the outdoor dining area of a Belfast restaurant has been released on bail.
David Adams, of no fixed abode, appeared in court on Saturday charged with arson.
A fire destroyed the outdoor dining area of Mourne Seafood Bar in Bank Street in Belfast on Wednesday morning.
Mr Adams' lawyer said there was no evidence his client was involved in the fire.
Police told Belfast Magistrates' Court that CCTV showed three men in the vicinity of Kelly's Cellars and Mourne Seafood.
The accused was subsequently arrested in Castle Place.
During a police interview he admitted being in the area at the time.
He said the other males were "street drinkers" and that they had been in the area looking for shelter from the rain.
Mr Adams said he did not remember smoking in the area, leaving a cigarette behind, or starting a fire.
The defence solicitor said there had been no report to say how the fire started.
He said his client had been arrested on the basis that he was seen drinking in the area a short time before the fire broke out.
A detective told the court that no one else was seen in the area apart from the three people recorded on CCTV.
Mr Adams was released on bail to appear again in August and was told not to enter Bank Street.