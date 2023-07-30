Newry: Fire and gas leak 'threatened lives of residents'
An arson attack in Newry led to residents being evacuated from their homes early on Sunday morning.
The fire service was called to a blaze at a property in Stream Street just after 04:40 BST.
Two people were rescued from the property and treated for smoke inhalation by firefighters.
The fire caused a leak in an external gas pipe and extensive damage to the property.
Police said the gas leak "threatened the lives of the residents of the property and their neighbours".
"Thankfully, they were all evacuated safely, but if our fire service colleagues had not acted so swiftly the consequences of this fire could have been catastrophic," said a police spokesperson.
The police confirmed the fire was started deliberately and are appealing for any information.