John Caldwell: Court told accused man joked online about shooting
- Published
A man charged over the New IRA's claim that it shot a top detective joked about the attack on social media, the High Court has heard.
Prosecutors claimed Tiarnan McFadden uploaded an image of a ball hitting the back of a net on the night Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was shot in February.
The post was captioned: "Anyone fancy a kickabout."
The detective was seriously injured after finishing a youth football coaching session in Omagh.
The details emerged as 25-year-old Mr McFadden, of Carnhill in Londonderry, and his 23-year-old co-accused Caolan Brogan, from Bluebellhill Gardens in the city, applied for bail.
They are jointly charged with possessing an article for use in terrorism, namely a typed notice declaring that the New IRA carried out the attack.
They both deny the charge.
A third man, 37-year-old William McDonnell of Balbane Pass in Derry, is accused of the same offence.
Mr Caldwell was shot repeatedly and seriously wounded in front of his young son in the shooting at a sports complex on 22 February.
He was able to leave hospital in April.
Seven other men are in custody charged with attempting to murder him.
On 26 February a typed letter claiming the New IRA was responsible for the attack bid appeared on a gable wall in Central Drive in the Creggan estate in Derry.
Based on CCTV and air support footage, the prosecution contended the note was attached about 20 minutes before the message with the image of a ball appeared on the Twitter account "Republic Media", the court was told.
Mr McFadden and Mr Brogan allegedly travelled together to Mr McDonnell's home, collected a bucket and then headed in the direction of the gable wall.
Mr McFadden told police he was only at the wall to clean graffiti from a mural.
Opposing bail, the prosecution argued whoever posted the notice must have been trusted by and acting on behalf of the New IRA.
They claimed that less than two hours after Mr Caldwell was shot, and before details became public, Mr McFadden made reference to the attack online.
Mr McFadden also allegedly shared a video of a number of police vans which were believed to be travelling to the scene of the shooting.
That post included the comment "What's the rush?" along with a laughing emoji, the court heard.
When someone else online suggested the police were late for their dinner, he allegedly replied: "Must have missed a football match or something."
Mr McFadden's barrister argued that the charge was based entirely on circumstantial evidence.
Counsel for Mr Brogan described it as a "tenuous" case involving poor-quality CCTV footage, adding that the notice could have been posted as far back as 22 February.
Reserving judgment on both defendant's applications for bail, Mr Justice O'Hara said he would give his decision at a later stage.