Full-size elephant sculpture being transported from Derry to Donegal
For anyone travelling between Londonderry and Donegal on Wednesday there could be an unforgettable sight.
A full-size African elephant sculpture will be making its way through the streets on its way to a County Donegal exhibition.
Made out of a steel frame and chicken wire, the 10ft piece took more than a year to complete.
Sculptor Kevin Harkin said it will surely turn a few heads on the roads.
He told BBC News NI it will be travelling on the back of a trailer to the free art event at Fort Dunree.
The colossal sculpture will soon be housed at the Artlink Members Show 2023 after its 25-mile journey.
More than 50 artists will have their work on display to the public from August until September at the show, Mr Harkin said.
The retired garden machinery dealer said he builds animal sculptures in his spare time as a hobby in the back garden of his home near Ardmore, County Londonderry.
He began this sculpture in March 2022 with a wired outline of the elephant's side-profile.
"I do my outline profile of it and then try and build it out and build up the body shape from that initial outline," he explained.
"I use round bars, all individual pieces that are bent by hand.
"It's a lot of time spent going up and down scaffolding and welding pieces together."
Mr Harkin said he used a total of 24 cans of expanding foam that rests on the surface of the chicken wire to give the elephant its white gloss effect.
"It is quite difficult to work with as it's a sticky glue substance, but it's quite effective and it's amazing what you can do with it," he said.
Speaking ahead of transporting the 10ft sculpture, Mr Harkin said that it will certainly be a big challenge.
"It's mounted onto a transport frame and the frame will then be pulled onto a low-loader trailer," he said.
"It will be strapped well down because this is a very big animal - it's a massive sculpture."
'Won't drive over the Foyle Bridge with an elephant'
Mr Harkin said he is looking forward to seeing the many astounded faces of people in cars and on the streets as they see a large white elephant driving past them.
"I won't drive over the Foyle Bridge with an elephant as that's a bit too risky with the wind being my biggest fear, so I will be driving up through the town," he said.
"I can imagine the rubber necking that is going to happen."
The large white elephant will not be alone on its road trip - a small pink calf will also be coming along for the journey.
"I built a calf elephant which I spray-painted pink and that will be a great attraction for the kids," he said.
Mr Harkin encouraged anyone who spots the pair of elephants on their road trip to take a photo and post it to social media.
Both elephants will be on display for a month before they make their way back to Mr Harkin, which he is already looking forward to.
"I do get very attached to all my sculptures because they are a part of me," he added.