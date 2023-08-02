Londonderry: Masked men fire shots at house in Rosskeen Park
- Published
The police are investigating a report of masked men firing shots at a house in the Hazelbank area of Londonderry.
The incident happened in the Rosskeen Park area just before 22:40 BST on Tuesday, the police have said.
Two masked men were seen running away from the scene following the report of gun shots being heard in the area.
The police have said the damage to the front door and inner door of the house is consistent with shotgun strikes and there are no reports of any injuries.
"This was a brazen and reckless attack carried out in a residential area," Det Sgt Ballentine said.
"As we continue with enquiries to establish exactly what happened, a motive and who is responsible, we appeal to anyone with information that could assist us," he said.