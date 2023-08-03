Belfast Transport Hub: MRP chosen for new central station scheme
Translink has chosen County Tyrone developer MRP as its commercial partner for the Weavers Cross development at the new Belfast central station.
Weavers Cross will include up to 1.3m sq ft of office, residential, student housing, retail and leisure space.
The scheme has outline planning permission and its mix of uses will become clear as applications are made.
Translink will retain the freehold of Weavers Court and will get an income stream from the regeneration scheme.
The whole scheme, including the new station, covers an area of about 30 acres between the Europa bus station and the Westlink.
Building work on the Grand Central Station is well advanced and is due to be completed in 2025.
Translink has previously indicated that the wider scheme could take up to 20 years to fully develop.
MRP is the development arm of the Cookstown-based construction company McAleer and Rushe.
'Most significant' transport project
Stephen Surphlis, managing director of MRP, said Weavers Cross was "a very significant project for Belfast's connectivity and economic prosperity".
He added that developing the site "requires an experienced and creative team that has at its core the strong social value credentials required to deliver on this ambitious project and we are delighted to have been chosen as that team".
MRP has been one of the most active developers in Belfast in recent years, with its projects including two large student housing schemes for Queen's University.
Translink group chief executive Chris Conway said: "We are delighted to partner with MRP on this major regeneration project which will bring significant benefits to Belfast and Northern Ireland.
"This is the most significant transport-led development project in Northern Ireland and MRP shares our vision for regeneration and placemaking to deliver tangible and lasting positive social, economic and environmental benefits."