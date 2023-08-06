North Belfast: Man in his 30s shot in both legs in north Belfast
- Published
A man in his 30s has been shot in both legs by masked man in an attack in north Belfast.
It happened on Sunday at about 01:50 BST in Cranbrook Gardens.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) attended the incident.
The man was then taken to hospital in Belfast for treatment to his injuries, where he remains in a stable condition at this time.
"This shooting is a clear violation of the victim's human rights.
"Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence," said Det Sgt Alexander.
"There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community."
The police are appealing for information.