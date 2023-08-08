Dungannon: Two men arrested after teenager assaulted
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a male teenager was assaulted in Dungannon, County Tyrone.
The incident happened in Irish Street at about 02:40 BST on Monday.
Police said the teenager suffered serious head injuries after an altercation between a number of people and was taken to hospital, where he was in a serious but stable condition.
The men, aged 29 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and are in custody.
Police have appealed for information.