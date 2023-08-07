Derry: Material removed from Galliagh bonfire site
Material has been removed from a controversial bonfire site in Londonderry.
For several months, young people in the Galliagh area of Derry have been collecting for a bonfire on 15 August.
Bonfires are traditional in some nationalist areas on that date to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption.
There was a police presence on Monday morning as wooden pallets and other items were being removed from the site by contractors.
The material was being gathered close to homes on a large green space owned by the Department for Communities (DfC).
There had been concerns among residents and community workers about anti-social behaviour linked to the bonfire.
In 2012 the removal of material at a bonfire site in Galliagh sparked three nights of riots.
The previous year, a senior priest in Derry, Fr Michael Canny, condemned bonfires across the city, including in the Galliagh area, as "a nuisance".
Earlier this month, it was announced that a controversial bonfire in the city's Bogside on 15 August could be cancelled and replaced with a music event.