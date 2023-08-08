Translink: First zero-emission buses hit streets of Derry
The first of a fleet of zero-emissions buses have started taking passengers around Londonderry.
It's part of Translink's plan to make Derry one of the first cities in the UK to operate a fully zero-emission bus service.
A mix of single and double-deck vehicles - 38 in total - will be phased into service over the coming weeks.
Translink's Alan Young said it showed the company's commitment to the Foyle Metro service and the environment.
"We recognise that investment in this technology is crucial to achieving the emission reduction targets set out in the NI Climate Change Act and playing our part in delivering a cleaner, greener and more sustainable society," he said.
Translink said it plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and operate a zero-emissions fleet across all of Northern Ireland by 2040.
In 2022 Northern Ireland's first electric buses were rolled out in Belfast.