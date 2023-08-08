Kyle Swift jailed for stabbing stranger in random attack in east Belfast
A man with 110 previous convictions has been jailed for stabbing a stranger in a "unprovoked and random" attack in east Belfast.
Kyle Antonio Jamal Swift stabbed the man in the back on the Belmont Road on the afternoon of 31 October, 2021.
Swift, who is 30 and from Church View, Holywood, County Down, was intoxicated at the time, Belfast Crown Court heard.
He was given a custodial sentence of four years and two months, followed by 18 months on licenced release.
Swift had been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He attended Tuesday's sentencing hearing via a videolink from Maghaberry prison.
A prosecution barrister told the court that on the day of the attack Swift was seen running across the Belmont Road, shouting: "That's your man over there."
Swift then approached a man he did not know and stabbed him in the back as the victim walked to his car.
Members of the public came to the injured man's aid and police were called to the scene.
'Dangerous offender'
The victim was taken to hospital where he received stitches to a single stab wound.
A witness to the attack picked Swift out of a subsequent identification procedure and a police officer also identified him in CCTV footage of the incident.
Police arrested Swift on the day after the attack and during an interview, the suspect agreed that he had been on the Belmont Road and had a row with his partner.
However, he initially denied having a knife and stabbing the man.
The prosecution barrister told the court Swift had a "chaotic" lifestyle and gave details of his long-standing drug dependency, his background of mental health issues and his lengthy criminal record.
The prosecutor also revealed that the Probation Board assessed Swift to be a "dangerous offender" who to "presents a serious risk of harm to the public".
Swift's defence barrister said that despite his initial denials, his client now accepted that he stabbed the victim. He added that the man was unknown to him and there was "no explanation" for the knife attack.
The barrister added that while Swift admitted he had been injecting cocaine around the time of the stabbing, he has since taken steps to address his drugs problem in prison.
'Necessary to protect the public'
Passing sentence, Judge Mark Reel described the stabbing as "entirely unprovoked and random".
He noted that Swift has 110 previous convictions and expressed concern at the "escalation of his offending and the use of a knife".
He imposed an extended custodial sentence, saying this was necessary to protect the public.
Swift is entitled to apply for release on licence after he has served half the custodial element but if he is not deemed eligible for release he may have to serve the full custodial term behind bars, followed by a further 18 months on licence.