Scarlett Rossborough: Tributes to 'much-loved' schoolgirl after fatal crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to an eight-year-old girl who died in a crash in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.
Scarlett Rossborough died after a car crashed into a group of children on the town's High Street at about 11:40 BST on Wednesday.
Scarlett was from Larne, where she attended Linn Primary School.
Teachers at the school said she was "a much-loved pupil" who would "always be remembered for her infectious giggles and sense of fun".
The school added that Scarlett was very popular with both staff and pupils and that she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She and the other children are understood to have been on a community centre's summer scheme trip when the collision happened.
A second child who was also injured remains in hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is investigating the crash and has appointed family liaison officers to support Scarlett's family.
District Commander for Mid and East Antrim Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: "My colleagues and I are profoundly saddened by what occurred in Carrickfergus yesterday morning.
"It is too soon to fully comprehend exactly what happened and we understand the significant impact and unimaginable pain this dreadful event will have on the family, the other children involved, the staff and their families."
The police said the welfare of all those involved including members of the public who helped at the scene as well as emergency service staff remains a top priority.
Floral tributes and messages were left at the scene in Carrickfergus.
'Ray of sunshine'
Mid and East Antrim DUP councillor Andrew Clarke said there is also a "great deal of shock in Larne" where Scarlett was from.
"I have been speaking to people who knew Scarlett and people whose children played with her and they have described her as a ray of sunshine.
"Positive - sassy is the word they use - in the community centre," he said. "She was always the first over to speak to people visiting."
Mr Clarke added: ""She will be sorely, sorely missed."
Larne Community Care Centre said it will be closed for the rest of the week as a mark of respect.
The centre said: "Our thoughts are with all involved and we will continue to provide ongoing support to anyone who has been impacted".
The PSNI reissued its appeal to witnesses who were in the High Street area at the time of the crash, or those who have dash-cam footage or information which could assist the investigation, to get in touch.