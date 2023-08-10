Jon McCourt: Councillors to re-examine freedom of Derry decision
A decision to award a former IRA member turned community peace activist, Jon McCourt, the freedom of Derry City and Strabane is to be looked at again.
Mr McCourt also formed the campaign group Survivors North West and has worked with victims of historical institutional abuse over the years.
A motion to confer on him Derry City and Strabane District Council's (DCSDC) highest honour was passed in July.
Unionist councillors present at that meeting abstained from the vote.
On Thursday, a spokesperson for DCSDC confirmed that a call-in has been received over the decision to grant Mr McCourt the freedom of the city and district.
A call-in mechanism is an opportunity for elected members at council to ask that a decision that has not yet been implemented be looked at again.
A spokesperson for the council confirmed that the decision will be considered by members at September's full council meeting.
'Very disappointing'
People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin, who nominated Mr McCourt for the award, said he has now received notification of the call-in.
He said this was signed by both Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillors.
"It is obviously very disappointing," Mr Harkin told BBC Radio Foyle.
"The call-in is also very surprising, given that both the UUP and DUP councillors present at that meeting abstained from the initial vote to award Jon the freedom of the city."
BBC News NI has approached both the DUP and UUP for comment.
Mr Harkin said there had been a great response from people following the announcement that Mr McCourt was to be awarded the honour.
He said he will be making the case again for him to be granted the honour in September.
Mr McCourt has worked with victims of Troubles-related violence and has been a key figure in the Peace and Reconciliation group in Derry.
He spent more than two decades campaigning for an investigation into allegations of abuse in church and state-run institutions.
In 2017, the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Inquiry examined the abuse of hundreds of children over seven decades.
It examined the period from 1922 to 1995 and found there had been widespread and systemic abuse at these institutions.
The chair of the inquiry, Sir Anthony Hart, recommended compensation, a memorial and a public apology to abuse survivors.
Mr McCourt formed the group Survivors North West after he spoke publicly about his own experience as a child at St Joseph's Boys' Home in Termonbacca in Derry.