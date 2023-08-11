Coleraine: House damaged in 'reckless' petrol bomb attack
A house has been damaged after a "reckless" arson attack in Coleraine, County Londonderry, police have said.
Officers received a report of a petrol bomb thrown through the front window of a property in Laburnum Place at about 01:40 BST on Friday.
No one was injured but extensive smoke damage was caused to the living room of the property.
Police are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life and they have appealed for information.