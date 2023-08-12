Strabane: Mount Carmel Heights security alert now over
A security alert that affected about 700 homes in Strabane, County Tyrone, is now over.
Mount Carmel Heights estate was cordoned off at about 21:00 BST on Friday after the discovery of a suspicious object.
The alert ended at about 02:30 on Saturday. All roads have reopened and residents are free to return home, police said.
It is believed that a device was thrown at a property, cllr Jason Barr said.
The SDLP councillor told BBC News NI there are three large housing estates in the area but there is only one entrance and that road had been cordoned off, meaning vehicles could not enter or leave the estate.
The councillor described the incident as "another disgraceful act".
SDLP assembly member Daniel McCrossan said the alert caused "massive disruption".
"This is an area where hundreds of families are living and the last thing they need after a long week is being unable to access their own homes due to an incident of this nature," he said.
Police have apologised for inconvenience caused to local residents.
Mount Carmel Heights residents were previously affected by a two-day alert last November.
On that occasion, a police vehicle was targeted in a bomb attack.