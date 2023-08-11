Fermanagh: Brookeborough and Tempo GP surgery cover secured from September
- Published
GP cover has been temporarily secured at Brookeborough and Tempo Primary Care Services in County Fermanagh.
The Department of Health has confirmed that the Western Health and Social Care Trust has agreed to take on the contract from 1 September 2023.
This is to secure ongoing GP cover for the practice which consists of three separate GP buildings - two in Tempo and one in Brookeborough.
GPs gave notice that they were handing back their contract in February.
The department said extensive work has been carried out "to identify a new GP contractor to take over the practice, following the resignation of the current GP Partners".
Issues affecting the practice - which has about 8,000 patients - include difficulties in attracting new doctors to the rural area.
Poor infrastructure and a lack of investment have also been factors.
The Department of Health said patients of the practice will receive letters in the coming days but do not need to take any action.
It said patients can be assured that GP services will continue under the new arrangement and those needing GP services should continue to contact the practice as normal.