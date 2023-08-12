Belfast: Man in hospital after incident involving bus
A male pedestrian has been taken to hospital after an incident involving bus in Belfast city centre.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call at 11:05 BST and a man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH).
The fire service also attended the scene. It dispatched two appliances which have since left.
Translink confirmed an Ulsterbus was involved and an investigation is under way.
Roads in the area have since been reopened.