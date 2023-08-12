Data theft: Police officers and staff not informed for month
Two hundred officers and staff of the Police Service of Northern Ireland were not informed of the theft of personal data from a senior officer's car for a month, police have admitted.
In response to questions from BBC News NI, police said news of the security breach in Newtownabbey was relayed to affected individuals on 4 August.
This is later than previously thought.
A document containing the names of officers and staff was taken along with a police-issue laptop on 6 July.
The senior officer remains in post while the subject of an investigation into the loss from a car parked outside a retail complex.
This data breach is one of two such leaks affecting data about the employees of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
On Tuesday, the PSNI mistakenly shared details of about 10,000 employees. The chief constable has apologised.
The PSNI's data risk management unit was first informed of the theft incident on 27 July.
However, it has now emerged that individuals were not advised of the data leak, which could have compromised their security, until 4 August.
BBC News NI understands that what happened during the intervening weeks is being urgently reviewed.
Police radio stolen
The document contained the full names and work locations of more than 200 officers and support staff. It did not reveal home any addresses.
The laptop is password protected.
Its contents are believed to have been remotely erased by the PSNI, but they have not said on what date this was done.
A police radio was also stolen.
Speaking at a press conference last Thursday, assistant chief constable Chris Todd said: "The gap in between is part of an ongoing investigation.
"It is not clear at the moment as to why there was a delay and that is of concern to me and that is something we will be looking very closely at."
He added that there are circumstances in which it is acceptable to have the material in a car.