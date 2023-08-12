Lisburn: Two hospitalised car mounts footpath
- Published
Two people have been taken to hospital after a stolen BMW mounted a footpath and crashed into another vehicle, police have said.
It comes after a man got into a house in Bridge Street, Lisburn, and made off with the grey car in a "creeper-style" burglary on Friday.
The car was later seen being driven erratically in Newtownards where it crashed and injured two people.
A man in his 20s was later detained by officers in west Belfast.
He was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, dangerous driving and failing to stop where accident occurred causing damage.
He has since been released on bail.
Police have appealed for witnesses or those with footage to contact them.