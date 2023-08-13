Ballygomartin Industrial Park: Fire at recycling centre
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has asked residents to keep windows and doors closed as they deal with a blaze at an industrial park in north Belfast.
The fire is at a recycling and storage facility in Ballygomartin Industrial Park on Advantage Way.
A number of fire appliances and specialist officers are currently at the scene.
The fire has been contained but a smoke plume continues to affect the area.
People are advised to avoid the area.