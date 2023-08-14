Motorcyclist dies after Ballycastle crash
A young man has died after his motorbike was involved in a two vehicle collision near Ballycastle, County Antrim.
The incident happened at about 17:00 BST on Sunday close to the Carnduff Park junction at Whitepark Road, police have said.
The Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance were also involved in the response.
PSNI Sgt Green said a full investigation is ongoing.
"As part of this, the Whitepark Road was closed for a period of time and has since reopened," they added.