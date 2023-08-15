Organ donation campaigner Dáithí Mac Gabhann back on transplant list
The family of a six-year-old who needs a new heart have said the news he is back on the transplant waiting list has "brought hope back into their lives".
Dáithí Mac Gabhann was temporarily suspended from the list in June due to health issues.
However, his father Máirtín Mac Gabhann said the news now meant "light at the end of the tunnel" was possible.
The family found out while on a "magical" holiday to Disneyland, having the "summer of Dáithí's dreams".
"We brought back a bit of magic with us," he told BBC News NI.
"It doesn't guarantee that Dáithí is going to get a new heart but that he has every fighting chance of getting it," he said.
"The power of having hope is incredible and what that can do for our family in general."
It has been a rollercoaster year for Dáithí and his family - Dáithí's Law, which is named after the six-year-old, came into effect in June, marking a major change to how organ donation works in Northern Ireland.
His family had long-campaigned for a change to organ donation laws, with the new law - which brings Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK - meaning that most adults are considered potential donors unless they opt-out or are in an excluded group.
Later in June, Dáithí became the youngest person to be awarded the freedom of Belfast.
It was that same month that the family found out he would be a suspended from the list, causing a "dark cloud over the family", Mr Mac Gabhann said.
However, the news he was back on the list was like "sun breaking through the clouds".
"It was the June of his dreams, the July of nightmares and now it's back to the August of dreams," he said.
"We will continue to make the most of life, create precious memories, and hopefully awareness of organ donation along the way to improve his chances."