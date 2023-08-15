North Belfast stabbing: Man 'attacked neighbour in escalating dispute'
- Published
A 64-year old man allegedly stabbed his neighbour up to five times as part of an escalating dispute, a court has heard.
James Cull is accused of trying to kill the other man outside their homes on Whitewell Road in north Belfast in the early hours of Monday morning.
Police received a 999 call from Mr Cull, claiming the victim sustained his injuries while attacking him.
The victim, also in his sixties, was found on the path between their homes.
Mr Cull appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court to face charges of attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.
An investigating detective told the court the victim "had suffered four to five stab wounds, with his insides protruding from his chest".
The victim remains in hospital, although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
'Tortured'
"He has penetrating wounds to his liver and spleen," the detective added.
When Mr Cull was arrested, he claimed to police the encounter was part of a wider series of incidents.
The court heard that he said: "It's not every day that I stab someone.
"I have been tortured for two and a half years by the guy next door, he just drove me to it tonight."
The court was told Mr Cull had made three previous reports to police, alleging that he had been subjected to harassing behaviour and threats.
A defence lawyer said Mr Cull claims he was attacked immediately before the alleged stabbing, and that he also phoned for an ambulance and directed police to the location of the knife.
"At interview he said that he did not intend to stab the complainant," the lawyer added.
Mr Cull will be released on bail, if an address approved by police is identified, and was banned from having any contact with the victim.
The case is due to resume on 12 September.