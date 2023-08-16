Stormont: Parents may have to pay more for school dinners and buses
- Published
Parents may be forced to pay more for school dinners and bus fares under new measures proposed by education bosses, BBC News NI has learned.
Plans to scrap hospital parking charges could also be ditched to raise more revenue for the health service.
Free hospital parking was due to come into place from next year.
The proposals are among more than 40 revenue raising measures listed in a briefing paper due to be discussed by political parties on Thursday.
The document seen by the BBC sets out tough new measures across eight Stormont departments to deal with the ongoing financial crisis.
Stormont has been without a functioning assembly and executive because of the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.
The measures outlined include increases to:
- Price of paid school meals
- Cost of home-to-school transport
- Housing Executive rents
- MOT and driving test charges
- Street parking charges
Other measures previously put forward including water charges, raising tuition fees, increasing bus and rail fares are also listed in the briefing paper.
Health officials have proposed introducing prescription fees, charging for domiciliary care, changes to dental charge exemptions and increasing the cost of community meals.
They have also suggested "repealing" the Hospital Charges Act which would have allowed patients, staff and visitors to park for free.
Department of Justice officials have suggested raising court fees and also charging for "special police services".
Farmers could also face new charges for Bovine TB testing and see any subsequent compensation payments cut.
The measures are due to be discussed on Thursday during the ongoing talks between the head of the civil service Jayne Brady and the political parties.
Analysis: Briefing papers put pressure on DUP
Drawing up a list of painful cost cutting and revenue raising measures is the easy part.
Implementing even one of the 40 measures listed is going to be a challenge.
Such briefing papers serve a political purpose in heaping more pressure on the DUP to end its Stormont boycott.
But do not expect this list to feature in any department in-tray if and when ministers return to their offices.
However, it may come into play if and when the government and parties get locked in a battle over extra cash for a returning executive.
Expect the Treasury to insist on some of the revenue raising measures listed being implemented before any new cash is released.