Derry: Drug users warned they are 'playing Russian roulette'
Drug users who take medicines not prescribed to them have been warned they are "playing Russian roulette".
It comes after a court in Londonderry was told there were three drug-related deaths and five cardiac arrests in the north west at the weekend.
The Public Health Agency said it was aware of deaths where it was suspected pregabalin and a mixture of drugs were taken.
Addiction counsellor Dessie Kyle said mixing drugs multiplied the risk.
He said the drugs were often bought online.
"The drugs we are talking about are manufactured on a production line somewhere," Mr Kyle, manager of the HURT centre in Derry, told BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today programme.
"There is not any quality control, no one knows what's in them.
"To be honest it is Russian roulette for those people who are using them. Who knows what is in them?"
'Four times stronger'
He said very few of HURT's service users took one substance on its own.
"There is poly-drug use and alcohol use, that really multiplies the risk factor," he said.
On Tuesday, police in Derry said a batch of extra-strength pregabalin tablets were missing after the three drug-related deaths.
News of the three deaths first emerged during a court hearing of a 36-year-old woman charged with a number of drug offences on Tuesday.
A police officer told Londonderry Magistrates' Court that pregabalin tablets found as part of the investigation were "four times stronger" than normal.
Pregabalin is normally used to treat epilepsy and anxiety, according to the NHS.
It was upgraded to a class C drug in Northern Ireland in 2019, which made it illegal to have the drugs without a prescription or supply or sell them to others.
In a statement, the PHA warned people against taking any substance that has not been prescribed by a medical professional.
Gary Rutherford, founder of drug abuse charity Arc Fitness in Derry, told BBC Radio Ulster more potent drugs are being sourced online.
"If you are using pregabalin amidst other medications, such as codeine based medications, opiates or benzodiazepines, if you are using these or have bought them recently I would be extremely cautious on how you use them, if you use them at all," he said.