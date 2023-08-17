The 80-year-old care home worker who loves her job
- Published
Carolyn Page, who recently celebrated her 80th birthday, is known to sit with the residents holding their hand and reading to them during their final hours of life.
Her voice is soothing and kind.
During group activities she is fond of balloon tennis and armchair fishing.
With red hair and a beaming smile her dedication and love for people is inspiring.
But Carolyn isn't just any older person in a care setting, in fact she is a member of staff who works 30 hours a week.
As she finishes her shift in Loughview Fold in Holywood, County Down, Carolyn says the residents needed something to "laugh about and to enjoy".
"The fishing game is about hand to eye co-ordination," she explains.
"They have to hold the fishing line, catch a fish, lift it up, take it off and then read and finish the proverb on the back of the fish.
"And the group can join in to answer so it's all about being in a team and no one is left out."
Balloon tennis is also about movement where those taking part are lifting their arms, moving in their chair, bending down and most of all laughing.
The group activities were followed by afternoon tea which Carolyn helped serve with buns, all the while chatting to the residents and remembering who took milk and sugar.
"Older people continue to need stimulation and laughing releases endorphins which makes them feel better - even for a little while," she says.
At 80, Carolyn, who is a widow, says she loves coming to work, helped by having good staff and a manager to support her.
Her career began working in offices, including Gallaher's cigarette factory, then she took 11 years off to raise her family.
'I have a purpose to get up'
With the ongoing workforce crisis in health care across the UK, Carolyn believes older people like her should consider taking up work again.
"Absolutely, everyone has a purpose and even if it's only a few hours a week it's good for you," she says.
"I have a purpose to get up three mornings a week and I think older people would really enjoy it."
Loughview is home to 26 men and women and is run by Radius Housing.
The social enterprise provides housing, care, and support to more than 33,000 homes across Northern Ireland.
It is also keen to push the boundaries for those staff who may be a little older than the norm.
Resident manager Helen Craig says Radius needs more people like Carolyn and the organisation is looking for people to join their team.
"Not everyone could do this job, it takes the right person who has a caring nature, an awful lot of patience and someone who has energy for the job," she says.
According to Helen, age should not be a barrier.
She says Carolyn brings maturity and experience to the job and helps with the younger members of staff.
Carolyn agrees that age should not bar people from working in later life, provided that they are physically and mentally capable to come to work.
"Look at the late Queen and the present Pope, I like to get the residents to talk rather than me just talking to them," she says.