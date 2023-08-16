Lisburn: Plans for major housing development rejected by Stormont
A major housing development near Lisburn has been rejected by Stormont's Department for Infrastructure.
The Neptune Group had applied to build almost 1,300 houses and a link road at a site in Blaris.
The plan was approved by the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council but later "called in" by the department.
It said the housing proposal was "considered contrary to the local development plan and regional policies".
The link road was approved but it is unlikely to go ahead in the absence of the wider development.
The decision was made by the senior official in the department under powers granted to her through the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Act 2022.
It is legislation that allows officials to make certain decisions in the absence of ministers.
There is a right to a hearing before the Planning Appeals Commission should either the council or the developer want to challenge the department's decision.
Lisburn councillors have previously been critical of the department's decision to call in the application.