A-levels: Number of top results expected to fall in NI
- Published
The number of top A* and A grades at A and AS-level is expected to fall compared to 2022 when 26,000 students in Northern Ireland get their results.
Results are expected to be closer to pre-pandemic standards, though still higher than 2019.
Exams were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 during the Covid pandemic and grades were calculated by schools instead.
In 2021, for instance, more than half of A-level entries in Northern Ireland were awarded top A* and A grades.
In 2019 A* or A grades were awarded to about 30% of entries.
Some students will also receive results of BTecs (Business and Technology Education Council qualifications) or other vocational qualifications on Thursday.
The students set to get their A-level results did not sit any GCSE exams in 2021 as they did not take place due to pandemic restrictions.
To take account of some of the disruption they faced, they were told some of the topics in advance before sitting their exams in May and June.
Markers are also expected to take that disruption into account.
The Northern Ireland exams board, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA), said grades will return to pre-pandemic standards in 2024.
Almost nine in every 10 A-level and AS entries in Northern Ireland are through CCEA, although some students will also be getting results from English exam boards.
Pupils can receive their A-level and AS grades online from 08:00 BST but many will also visit their schools to collect results.
The full results picture for Northern Ireland will then become known later on Thursday morning.
Students in England and Wales also find out their grades in their A-levels and other Level 3 qualifications on Thursday.
CCEA will operate a results helpline from Thursday on 028 9026 1260.
There will also be a dedicated results day 2023 area on CCEA's website.
The Department for the Economy's careers service is also offering advice online or by telephoning 0300 200 7820.
Pupils in Northern Ireland will receive GCSE results on Thursday 24 August.