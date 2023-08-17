Omagh bomb: Irish government accused of disrespect over inquiry
The Irish government has been labelled "disrespectful" for ignoring a judge's call for a public inquiry into the Omagh bomb on both sides of the border.
Solicitor John McBurney represents some families bereaved by the 1998 atrocity.
He has called for Dublin to reconsider after a minister indicated there is no new evidence to merit a public inquiry in the Republic of Ireland.
Twenty-nine people, including a woman pregnant with twins, died in the Real IRA attack.
In 2021, High Court judge Mr Justice Horner recommended the UK government carry out a new investigation into whether the bombing was preventable.
He also urged the Irish government to do likewise.
Earlier this year, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced that an independent statutory inquiry would be held.
Its terms of reference are currently being finalised.
On Wednesday, Peter Burke, Irish Minister for European Affairs and Defence, said a number of investigations had already been carried out in Ireland into the bombing.
He stated the Nally Report had found no significant new evidence which warranted the establishment of an inquiry, adding: "That is our position at the moment."
Mr Burke said Dublin would co-operate fully with the UK inquiry.
Mr McBurney, who represents some relatives in the Families Moving On victims' support group, said: "On behalf of my clients, I wish to convey the sense of surprise and disappointment felt on hearing the indication by minister Burke during a BBC interview.
"The Nally Report did not have the necessary powers to fully probe all matters and therefore many aspects remain to be inquired into.
"Lord Justice Horner made it quite clear in a very detailed judgment that full investigation in both jurisdictions was necessary in order to fully deal with the matter."
Mr McBurney added: "It is essential that the Irish government must reflect urgently on how disrespectful and unsatisfactory it is to ignore the obvious need, in tandem with a statutory inquiry in Northern Ireland, to properly investigate by public inquiry all matters outstanding as elucidated in the judgment of Lord Justice Horner.
"The call is now for reconsideration of the negative position outlined by minister Burke and an indication that a tandem inquiry will be launched in the Republic of Ireland.
"It is difficult to see how all aspects can be properly probed by any other arrangement."
In response to Mr McBurney, the Irish Department of Justice told BBC News NI "no new evidence emerged" following a number of reviews and investigations in the Republic which "warranted the establishment of a public inquiry in Ireland".
"The Irish Government is anxious to ensure as far as possible, that by the end of the UK inquiry, there are no unanswered questions relating to the Omagh bombing that can only be examined in this state," they continued.
"The Irish authorities will fully engage with the UK inquiry in this regard."