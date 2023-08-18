PSNI officer's laptop falls from car on motorway in Belfast
Police are investigating after an officer's laptop and notebook fell from the roof of a moving vehicle on the M2 motorway.
The laptop, believed to belong to a detective chief inspector, was recovered and "immediately deactivated", police have said.
However sections of the notebook have still not been found.
The incident happened on the Foreshore stretch of the M2 motorway in north Belfast at about 16:15 BST on Thursday.
A police spokesperson said the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) would be contacting the Information Commissioner and had already informed the Northern Ireland Policing Board and the Department of Justice.
The incident follows a major data breach which saw the surnames and initials of 10,000 PSNI employees accidentally included in a Freedom of Information response.
In a second incident, a police-issue laptop and radio were believed to have been stolen from a private vehicle in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, on 6 July.