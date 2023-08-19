Social housing: I didn't know I could live in a rural area
More than £55m has been invested in rural properties in the past year by the Housing Executive.
It has about 15,000 homes in rural areas, making up 18% of its housing stock.
At the end of March, 6,779 applicants were on the waiting list for a Housing Executive property in a rural area - about 15% of all waiting list applicants.
Rural areas are defined as places with fewer than 5,000 people.
Nicole O'Rawe has lived in her Housing Executive house in Bushmills for four years with her three children - Ava, Archie and Fletcher - who are all below the age of 10.
"I always would have assumed that Housing Executive properties were only situated in housing estates - but that's not the case," she told the BBC.
"I live on a road where there are about six houses and most of my neighbours are all elderly."
Ms O'Rawe previously lived in Belfast and said before talking to the Housing Executive she had no idea that houses were available in rural areas:
"They can help you to get a house where you are stable and happy," she said.
"I have a house that is in a place that I feel comfortable."
The Housing Executive said the £55m investment included £11.4m on new buildings, £15.8 m on planned maintenance and capital improvement work and £6m on supporting people.
It also said in the period 2021/22 work commenced on 128 new build social homes in rural areas to try and help address social housing need and regenerate communities.