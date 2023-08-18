Newry: Police investigation after man and woman found dead
- Published
The circumstances surrounding the deaths of a man and a woman at a property in County Down are being investigated by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
The bodies were found at a property on Greenan Road, between Burren and Newry.
Police said the deaths were reported to police on Thursday and enquiries are ongoing.
There are no further details at this time, police added.
SDLP councillor Declan McAteer told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme he understood "an elderly couple had been discovered in their own dwelling".
"I have spoken to some members of the local community who I must say are saddened and totally shocked and bewildered about the situation," he added.